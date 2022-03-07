Morgan Murphy Starts Programs To Attract, Train Station Staffers

Morgan Murphy Media said it is launching two programs aimed at attracting and training TV journalists and other station staffers.

“Throughout our history, the company’s success has been rooted in the quality of our people,” said Morgan Murphy executive VP and chief operating officer Brian Burns. “These investments are unique in our industry and are intended to send a strong message — Morgan Murphy Media is committed to your growth.”

One program, Journalism 365, is designed to give fledgling journalists on-the-job training. It offers participants the opportunity to earn $5,250 a year on top of their salaries for three years in order to pay back student loans and other expenses.

“The fight for talent is immense right now,” Morgan Murphy VP of news Colin Benedict said. “Many journalists want flexibility, help with student loans and a clear development path, and we are providing all three.”

The Journalism 365 program will be available to multimedia journalists at KOAM Pittsburg, Kansas/Joplin, Missouri. The news content producer program will be housed at WKBT La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The second program, called Grow with MMM, creates a new investment fund for staffers in all departments who want additional training and personal development programs.

Morgan Murphy, which has TV stations in six markets, is making it easy to apply for the Grow with MMM program by setting up a dedicated website that will showcase the training opportunities available inside and outside the company.

“We are closely focused on our team members’ growth and success,” Kate Doty, director of talent and team development for Morgan Murphy, said. “These programs are core building blocks for us to develop the next generation of journalists and leaders.” ■