Brian Burns Named Morgan Murphy COO

Brian Burns has been named vice president and COO of Morgan Murphy Media. He departs his director of new media post, and will “oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s nine TV stations, 12 radio stations, Internet and New Media operations, and Madison Magazine,” said Morgan Murphy in a statement.

“Obviously, new media and mobile media are critical to our future,” says Burns, “but over the air broadcasting is still our primary function, and I look forward to working with all employees of Morgan Murphy Media to grow and strengthen an already strong product.”

Burns started his broadcasting career at KDLH Duluth, then moved to WISC Madison, where he directed a pair of newscasts.

“Brian will be the fourth generation of our family to be in the business,” said President/CEO Elizabeth Murphy Burns, who is Brian’s stepmother. “My brother John and I are confident that Brian will not only meet, but also exceed the family’s goal to continue in the business of communication, information and entertainment.”

Morgan Murphy’s stations include KXLY Spokane and WKBT LaCrosse.