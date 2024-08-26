Morgan Murphy Merging Newsrooms at Stations in Marquette, Mich.

Morgan Murphy Media said it was combining the newsroom operations of WBUP Marquette, Michigan, with those of WJMN under an agreement with WJMN owner Sullivan’s Landing LLC.

Both stations will air newscasts under the My UP News brand, starting September 9. Weekend newscasts will be relaunched later.

WBUP had been known as ABC 10; WJMN had been branded Local 3.

Combined, the two stations will be offering 20 hours of live local news per week.

“We are thrilled to expand our local news offering and share something uniquely designed for people in the Upper Peninsula,” said Mark Overstreet, general manager at WPUB and WJMN. “We know people who live here care deeply about the U.P. and we wanted to build a local news product just for them.”

Both stations are improving their over-the-air signals to give viewers better reception.