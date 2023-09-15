Morgan Murphy Buying Michigan Stations From Marks Media

Morgan Murphy Media said it is buying three TV stations and five radio stations in Michigan from Marks Media Group.

The TV stations involved in the deal are WKBK-TV, Alpena, Mich.; WBUP-TV, Ishpeming/Marquette, Mich. and WBKP-TV, Calumet/Marquette, Mich.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction follows the death of Marks Media founder Stephen A. Marks last year.

“I believe Morgan Murphy Media will carry on our family legacy in Michigan and build upon our service to the local communities, which were so important to Steve,” said Mary Marks, who became the CEO following the passing of her husband.

After the acquisition, Morgan Murphy Media will operate in eight TV markets and four radio clusters serving communities in Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

"For more than 100 years and through four generations, our company has been committed to small market journalism and community service. We are thrilled to carry forward the tremendous legacy built by the Marks family,” said Morgan Murphy executive VP and COO Brian Burns.

“We continue to search for ways to smartly grow our footprint in line with our demonstrated track record of success,” Burls said. “We are excited to meet the needs of our new audiences and advertisers in Michigan.”