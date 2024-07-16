More Ice Cube for Paramount With New Scripted Project in Development as Part of First-Look TV Deal

Paramount Global said it expanded its relationship with Ice Cube and his Cube Vision production company by agreeing to a first-look TV production deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, chief operating officer of Cube Vision and Ice Cube’s producing partner, will develop and executive produce projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms across Paramount.

One new scripted project is already in development at Paramount’s Showtime Studios.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

﻿“Ice Cube is a bona fide powerhouse whose enduring impact on music, film, tv and sports resonates with generations of fans,” said Nina L. Diaz, [resident of Content and CCO at Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “It’s a privilege to build on our relationship with Cube Vision and continue to bring his trailblazing storytelling to audiences around the world.”

Paramount already has been working with O'Shea Jackson Sr., also known as Ice Cube, a member of the seminal rap group N.W.A.

Paramount’s CBS airs Ice Cube’s Big3 Basketball League, his Hip Hop Squares appeared on VH1 and he was featured in Paramount’s movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

“We are excited to expand on our successful partnership with Paramount through this unique television deal,” Ice Cube and Kwatinetz said in a statement. “This deal provides us with everything we need to bring amazing and authentic stories to television working with the best writers, showrunners and television innovators in the entire business. We are thrilled to collaborate with Nina, Chris [McCarthy], and the rest of the All-Star Paramount Global team to build upon the great work we’ve done together.”