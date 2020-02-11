Big3 Drafts Lefkowitz for Media, Sponsor Deals

The Big3 basketball league said it has hired former top Fox ad sales executive Bruce Lefkowitz’s Six Pack Media as its exclusive representative for media and sponsorship negotiations.

Big3, co-founded by Ice Cube, is entering its fourth season in 2020 with its 3-on-3 professional basketball format.

Lefokowitz had been executive VP of ad sales at Fox before 21st Century Fox was sold to the Walt Disney Co. He was a record-setting college basketball player at Penn and played in international professional leagues before starting his business career.

Lefkowitz will be moderating a panel about ad attribution and guarantees at B+C's Advanced Advertising Summit in New York on March 24.

"As we looked to find the right partner, Bruce's name kept coming up. He has a sterling reputation and track record of delivering results at premier media companies,” said Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. “After spending time with him, he's a baller and a businessman that truly understands what we are trying to achieve which is the ideal combination as the Big3 continues to grow."

Brad Jacobs will be joining Big3 as director of client and agency revenue.

"I've been fortunate to work with some of the biggest properties and brands in both sports and entertainment. Seeing what the BIG3 has built already, I believe there is potential to achieve even greater heights and that made this a team that I am excited to join," said Lefkowitz. "Having worked for visionaries like Ted Turner and Rupert Murdoch, I see the same spirit of belief, passion and innovation in Jeff and Cube. It's contagious to be around and I can't wait to share it with the advertising and marketing communities."

The Big3 announced a series of enhancements coming to the league earlier this year. The updates include: lowering the minimum age for athletes to qualify from 27 to 22; a new "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one with the victor winning the call; no longer requiring professional basketball experience and encouraging the best athletes in the world to tryout; festivals with six games and musical performances every Saturday.