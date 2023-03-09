More Cinedigm Channels Added To Sling TV’s Freestream Lineup
Midnight Pulp, The Country Network, AsianCrush add distribution
Cinedigm said that three more of its streaming channels have been launched on Sling TV’s Freestream platform.
With the addition of Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, more than a dozen Cinedigm channels are now on Sling.
“We are thrilled to add three of our top-performing FAST channels, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, to Sling Freestream’s lineup,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. “Our extensive portfolio complements SLING’s wide array of channel offerings. The depth of our catalog is sure to excite consumers and we know advertisers will respond to Cinedigm’s diverse channel offerings on this innovative streaming platform.”
Previously added to Sling Freestream have been Cinedigms’s Screambox TV, The Bob Ross Channel, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Reamadrid TV, So…REad and Docurama
Sling Freestream has more than 240 channels. ■
