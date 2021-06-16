‘Monsters At Work’ Premiere on Disney Plus Moved Back

Disney Plus has moved back the start date for animated series Monsters At Work. The show, inspired by the 2001 film Monsters, Inc., was initially set for a July 2 premiere. It is now debuting July 7.

Disney Plus is reportedly shifting the premiere day for series from Fridays to Wednesdays, as happened with Loki.

There are 10 episodes of Monsters At Work. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their roles as Mike and Sulley in the series, which picks up six months after the conclusion of Monsters, Inc. The power plant discovers it can generate more energy from laughter than from screams. It follows a new character, Tylor Tuskmon (played by Ben Feldman), who arrives at Monsters, Inc. psyched to make kids scream, only to learn his job has changed.

The series takes the viewer beneath the Monsters, Inc. plant. “It’s like going underneath Disneyland,” said executive producer Bobs Gannaway. “You see the workings beneath the out-facing areas.”