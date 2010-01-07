‘MomLogic,' ‘Dog Whisperer' No Gos For 2010

Two shows that

syndicators were shopping for 2010 are officially out of the running: Warner

Bros.' MomLogic and Twentieth's Dog Whisperer.

First-run

talker MomLogic, which will remain in development for a potential 2011

launch, could not secure a major-market launch group after Fox decided to renew

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams for two more years and pick up CBS

Television Distribution's Swift Justice withNancy Grace, and NBC

decided to pass. Other potential launch groups - Tribune, ABC and CBS - were

already full. Warner Bros. did have the show cleared in many markets, with many

stations bullish about it, but without New

York, in particular, Warner Bros. was unable to get

it cleared nationwide.

Twentieth,

meanwhile, found that not enough stations were interested in the off-Discovery Dog

Whisperer because it didn't fit into typical daytime line-ups of talk and

court shows, according to sources.

As for the

other off-cable shows that syndicators are selling as strips, only one is a

firm go thus far: NBC Universal's The Real Housewives. Debmar-Mercury

and MGM both expect E! True Hollywood Stories and Discovery's Cash

Cab to end up on stations in syndication, although not necessarily as

strips in all cases.

While selling

non-fiction off-cable shows to cash-strapped TV stations for all barter seemed

like a good idea in this difficult economy because the shows are generally

cheap, abundant and already paid for, many stations felt they didn't want to

take their programming in that direction.

"That's not

really a place we wanted to be," said one station executive. "To me, that's

about someone else's brand. And not one of these shows has ever come off cable

and worked."