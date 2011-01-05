'Modern Family' Cleared in Half the Country

Twentieth's off-net hit, Modern Family, continues its roll, and is now sold in half the country, reports the syndicator.

Sales thus far cover 33 markets, including the Fox-owned stations in top markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Other station groups to have acquired the show include Tribune, Cox, CBS, Hearst, Sinclair and Newport.

Modern Family, now in its second season on ABC, is due to premiere in broadcast and cable syndication in fall 2013.

The show features an ensemble cast, including Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. The sitcom is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Levitan Lloyd Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are executive producers/creators. Jason Winer serves as co-executive producer.