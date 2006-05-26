MNT Gets Desperate
Fox’s new MyNetworkTV (MNT) is buying Buena Vista’s hit prime time soap Desperate Housewives for its ten owned-and-operated stations for weekend syndication. The two-year deal begins in 2008 and the MNT O&Os plan to run Desperate on Saturday and Sunday nights.
MNT is launching Sept. 5 with two hour strips of English language telenovellas. So far, the network has affiliates in 139 markets representing 82% of the country. Presuming its strategy for prime time soaps is successful, Desperate Housewives reruns would be an excellent weekend compliment.
The deal is said to be a straight barter arrangement to split advertising time, rather than giving the stations a cash license fee.
Lifetime has already bought the cable syndication rights for the show, also beginning in 2008, for about $500,000 per episode.
