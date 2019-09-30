Mission Broadcasting Promotes Carwile, Moser to VP Posts

Mission Broadcasting said it promoted Lance Carwile and Sharon Moser to VP.

Carwile was named VP and corporate program director. He will continue to oversee all of the programming functions for Mission’s stations in 18 markets.

“In the last two years, Lance has brought an exceptional level of organization and professionalism to this position,” said Dennis Thatcher, president of Mission Broadcasting. “His industry reputation, creativity and broad programming knowledge have given Mission a decided competitive edge. This promotion is an acknowledgement of his valuable, on-going contribution to our group.”

Sharon Moser was named VP, corporate controller. She will continue to oversee all of the accounting functions for Mission’s stations.

“Sharon has demonstrated an exceptional level of professionalism in her four years with our company. Mission has benefited greatly from her wealth of industry experience. This promotion is an acknowledgement of all that she does each day. We are confident that she will continue to grow as our company grows,” Thatcher said.

Carwile joined Mission in 2018. He’s been group program coordinator and regional program director for LIN Media, Media General and Nexstar Broadcasting.

"I have been very happy to be part of Mission, a group that is fully committed to localism and community involvement. I sincerely appreciate this recognition and vote of confidence," Carwile said.

Moser joined Mission in 2015. She spent 10 years at Nexstar in corporate and 12 years working at the station level.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to work for Mission Broadcasting. I am thrilled to be named vice president. Being able to achieve this position is so fulfilling to me personally and professionally. The confidence and trust Dennis and Nancie have placed in me with this promotion is greatly appreciated. I look forward to continuing our working relationship and growing our company,” Moser said.