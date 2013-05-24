Miskowiec Named New 'Katie' EP

Rachel Miskowiec will be the new executive producer of

Disney/ABC's Katie when it returns this September for season two,

according to Vicki Dummer, executive VP of the ABC Media Group.





"Rachel Miskowiec is an incredibly passionate and

experienced veteran of daytime TV," said Dummer. "She is creative,

smart and a great leader. Rachel is fearless and competitive, and she truly

loves making daytime television. We are very excited to have her join the Katie team as we enter our second

season."





Miskowiec is the third executive producer on the freshman

talker. She follows Michael Morrison, who took over for Jeff Zucker in January,

after Zucker left to run CNN. Another Katie co-EP, Michael Bass, also

departed in April, although he has a long working relationship with Zucker and

was expected to follow him to CNN.





Other coexecutive producers on the show are Kathy Samuels,

who has been with the show since its launch, Matt Strauss and Ethan Nelson.

Couric also is an executive producer.





Miskowiec is a daytime vet, having executive produced Warner

Bros.' The Tyra Banks Show, for which she won two Daytime Emmys. She's

also executive produced Dr. Drew's

Lifechangers and OWN's Your Best Life

Now. She's also served as senior supervising producer on Twentieth's Judge

Hatchett, and supervising producer on Sony Pictures Television's Life

& Style. She also spent more than eight years on SPT's The Ricki

Lake Show, where she ended her run as supervising senior producer. Most

recently, she was a development exec at Telepictures, Warner Bros. Television's

first-run production arm.



Katie is wrapping its first season as the leading

rookie talker. At a 1.6 live plus same day household ratings average, according

to Nielsen in the week ended May 12, the show is only one-tenth of a ratings

point ahead of NBCUniversal's rookie, Steve Harvey. Harvey also

has been beating Katie in the daytime's key women 25-54 demographic at a

1.0 to Katie's 0.9. That those numbers are so close is significant

because Katie's afternoon clearances on ABC owned and affiliated

stations were far stronger than Harvey's

afternoon clearances on NBC-owned stations.



