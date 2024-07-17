Mirriad’s Virtual Product-Placement Campaigns Deliver for Hallmark

Image shows how Mirriad's AI finds an appropriate place to insert an Hallmark content

Hallmark Media draws viewers the old-fashioned way with sentimental holiday movies, but it is helping its advertisers by working with Mirriad, which uses artificial intelligence to put virtual product placement in its shows.

A new study of seven campaigns using Mirriad to insert products and messages in already produced programming indicates virtual product placement is popular with viewers and generates results for sponsors.

According to the study, adding virtual product placement in premium Hallmark programming increased top-of-mind awareness by 16 percentage points, brand awareness by 13 points, ad awareness by 26 points, favorability by 9 points, affinity by 7 points and consideration by 12 points.

Brands included in the research included L’Oreal and Luxe.

“Over the past three years, our partnership with Mirriad has consistently delivered exceptional results in campaign performance and garnered strong viewer approval ratings for Hallmark Channel,” Hallmark Media executive VP of ad sales and digital media Ed Georger said.

Viewers surveyed had a positive reaction to the virtual product placements.

Mirriad said that 71% of viewers surveyed said they liked the virtual ad format, compared to 12% who enjoyed traditional ad formats.

Most viewers said virtual product placement was a natural fit, wasn’t distracting and thought it was innovative.

Virtual product placement made the brand features more appealing according to 71% of viewers, while 68% said it made brands stand out.

“The seamless integration of virtual product placement has not only enhanced the viewer experience but also driven significant engagement and brand recognition,” Georger added. “Mirriad’s innovative approach has truly set a new standard in advertising, making it a valuable asset for our network and our advertising partners.”