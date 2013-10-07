MIPCOM: Sony Takes 'Dragons' Den' To Germany And Spain

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has negotiated deals with Vox in Germany and TVE in Spain that will lead to the production of local versions of its Dragons' Den format in two major European countries.

The agreement will boost the number of local versions of the hit business show to 24 internationally. The U.S. version of the show just started its fifth season on ABC as Shark Tank.

The Dragons' Den format was created by NTV and is distributed internationally by SPT.

SPT Productions Germany is scheduled to go into production for the format as Die Höhle des Löwen (Lions' Den) in January 2014.

In Spain, public service broadcaster Television Española (TVE) has commissioned the format, which will be produced by Pulso TV, making it the first time a local version will air in the territory.

In a statement, Keith LeGoy, president of international distribution at SPT, explained that "Dragons' Den has been transformative for budding inventors and entrepreneurs all over the world and now national broadcasters in two of Europe's biggest economies are set to create their own versions for the first time. With the backdrop of economic challenges there has never been a more apt time to offer programming that inspires new business ideas and encourages emerging talent."