MIPCOM: ITV Sells 'Prime Suspect' in Over 30 Territories
ITV Studios Global Entertainment has inked deals
for the U.S. version of Prime Suspect with broadcasters that will
launch it in more than 30 territories around the world.
Deals
for the new U.S. version Prime Suspect includes sales to Nine
(Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Diva Universal (Asia region including
Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan), Kanal 5
(Sweden), and TV3 (Ireland). In Norway, Fox International and NRK have
agreed to air the drama in a shared window.
Next
year, the drama is also set to launch in such territories as Germany,
France, Italy, Israel, South Korea and Latin America.
These
deals follow the previously announced agreement with Shaw Media in
Canada, which is simulcasting the U.S. airing of the series on their
Global channel.
While the new NBC
drama, which is co-produced by ITV Studios America and Universal Media
Studios, has struggled in the ratings in the U.S. since its Sept. 22
debut, it has attracted strong interest internationally, where buyers
are very familiar with the popular U.K. TV drama and the best-selling
novels by Lynda La Plante that are the basis of the U.S. series.
