MIPCOM: ITV Sells 'Prime Suspect' in Over 30 Territories

ITV Studios Global Entertainment has inked deals

for the U.S. version of Prime Suspect with broadcasters that will

launch it in more than 30 territories around the world.

Deals

for the new U.S. version Prime Suspect includes sales to Nine

(Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Diva Universal (Asia region including

Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan), Kanal 5

(Sweden), and TV3 (Ireland). In Norway, Fox International and NRK have

agreed to air the drama in a shared window.

Next

year, the drama is also set to launch in such territories as Germany,

France, Italy, Israel, South Korea and Latin America.

These

deals follow the previously announced agreement with Shaw Media in

Canada, which is simulcasting the U.S. airing of the series on their

Global channel.

While the new NBC

drama, which is co-produced by ITV Studios America and Universal Media

Studios, has struggled in the ratings in the U.S. since its Sept. 22

debut, it has attracted strong interest internationally, where buyers

are very familiar with the popular U.K. TV drama and the best-selling

novels by Lynda La Plante that are the basis of the U.S. series.