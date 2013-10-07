MIPCOM: Disney Sells 'Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' In 155 Territories

On the first day of MIPCOM, Disney Media Distribution (DMD) announced sales of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that will put the show on television in most of the world, with rights having been sold to 155 territories.

Sales included deals in the U.K. (Channel 4), Sweden (Kanal 5), Norway (Viasat 4), Turkey (Digiturk), Middle East and North Africa (OSN), Israel (Yes), Latin America (Sony Entertainment Television/Canal Sony), India (Star World Premiere), Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan (Fox International Channels), Singapore (Mediacorp), Malaysia (MediaPrima), Thailand (BBTV), and VOD platforms (Sohu, LeTV, iQiyi, Tencent and Tudou) in China, the company reported.

In the U.K., the first episode attracted 3.1 million viewers, making it the biggest drama launch since 2009.

The company has also pushed to speed up the delivery of the show, with episodes available within 24 hours of the ABC debut to distributors who show it in English and within 14 days to outlets showing the series dubbed into local languages.

Over-the top-services are also part of the shows rollout. Viewers in China can access Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on the online VOD platforms Sohu LeTV, iQiyi, Tencent and Tudou 24 hours after airing in the U.S.

Separately, Disney Media Distribution, EMEA and FUSO Ecosystem Plc. announced that Disney would launch a branded subscription based video-on-demand service in Hungary.

The Disney Movies on Demand will bow on Oct. 25 and will be available on the Fuso on demand streaming platform for major smart TV manufacturers and on selected Android tablets and iOS devices.

The deals are part of an ongoing push to expand the company's on demand services.

Since its launch at MIPCOM in October 2012, Disney Movies on Demand has expanded to 12 live platforms in six European, Middle East and African territories (EMEA).

Meanwhile ABC TV on Demand has launched on 26 platforms in 16 EMEA territories and its content has had nearly 60 million views in EMEA since launch in 2010.

In the last year alone ABC TV on Demand bowed in four new countries on 11 platforms and it saw a 33% increase in reach and 80% increase in total views.

As previously reported all of the studios are expecting expanded sales of programming to SVOD and OTT services.