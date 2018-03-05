Minear Signs Overall Deal With Fox

Tim Minear, showrunner on Fox drama 9-1-1 and executive producer on American Horror Story, has signed a new overall deal with Fox. He works with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk on both series.



“Tim is one of Ryan and Brad’s most trusted collaborators on both FX’s No. 1 series, American Horror Story and Fox’s No. 1 series,9-1-1. He’s a brilliant writer who is endlessly creative and can do just about anything,” said Jonnie Davis, president of 20th Century Fox Television, creative affairs. “Keeping him at 20th was a huge priority for us and for Ryan and Brad, and this deal ensures these two prized series remain strong for years to come.”



Minear was also showrunner on FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan.



“I'm pleased to be able continue my collaboration with 20th, Dana [Walden] and Gary [Newman] and Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk,” said Minear. “And I wasn't about to give up this parking space.”