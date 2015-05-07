‘Mindy Project’ Producers in Talks With Hulu for Pick Up

The Mindy Project may have a new home for season four.

After three seasons on Fox, producers of The Mindy Project are reportedly in talks with Hulu on a multi-season order of the comedy.

Mindy, which is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Universal Television, had a tough third season on Fox, finishing to a low on March 24.

The Mindy Kaling-starrer’s fate has been up in the air since Fox announced renewals of comedies New Girl March 31 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine back in January.

Hulu did not return a request for comment by time of publication and Fox would not comment on the report.

The speculation came the same day the show picked up a Critics’ Choice Television Awards nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for The Mindy Project’s Chris Messina.