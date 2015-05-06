‘Justified,’ ‘Olive Kitteridge’ Lead Critics’ Choice Television Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 5th annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards were announced Wednesday, with FX drama Justified and HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge leading the pack with five nominations apiece.

The Americans (FX), Bessie (HBO), The Good Wife (CBS), Transparent (Amazon) and Wolf Hall (PBS) each received four nods. HBO leads all networks with its 27 nominations, followed by FX’s 16. CBS (13), ABC (12) and Fox (10) rounded out the top 5.

“From streaming television to broadcast and cable, single-camera to multi-camera productions, inventive reality shows to high-end drama series, this year’s Critics’ Choice Television Awards contenders really span the gamut,” said Joey Berlin, president of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. “It’s thrilling to continue to see such creativity and diversity in television programming, and as television journalists, it’s exciting to be able to share our favorites with viewers.”

The Critics’ Choice Television Awards will air live on A&E on May 31 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Below is the list of nominations:

BEST COMEDY SERIES

· Broad City (Comedy Central)

· Jane the Virgin (The CW)

· Mom (CBS)

· Silicon Valley (HBO)

· Transparent (Amazon)

· Veep (HBO)

· You're the Worst (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

· Anthony Anderson, Blackish (ABC)

· Chris Messina, The Mindy Project (FOX)

· Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

· Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

· Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)

· Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth (FOX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

· Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

· Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

· Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (The CW)

· Ilana Glazer, Broad City (Comedy Central)

· Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

· Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

· Adam Driver, Girls (HBO)

· Cameron Monaghan, Shameless (Showtime)

· Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin (The CW)

· T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley (HBO)

· Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

· Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

· Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

· Carrie Brownstein, Portlandia (IFC)

· Eden Sher, The Middle (ABC)

· Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

· Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

· Melanie Lynskey, Togetherness (HBO)

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A COMEDY SERIES

· Becky Ann Baker, Girls (HBO)

· Bradley Whitford, Transparent (Amazon)

· Josh Charles, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

· Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

· Peter Gallagher, Togetherness (HBO)

· Susie Essman, Broad City (Comedy Central)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

· Bessie (HBO)

· Killing Jesus (National Geographic Channel)

· Nightingale (HBO)

· A Poet in New York (BBC America)

· Stockholm, Pennsylvania (Lifetime)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

· 24: Live Another Day (FOX)

· American Crime (ABC)

· The Book of Negroes (BET)

· The Honorable Woman (Sundance)

· Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

· Wolf Hall (PBS)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

· David Oyelowo – Nightingale (HBO)

· James Nesbitt – The Missing (Starz)

· Kiefer Sutherland – 24: Live Another Day (FOX)

· Mark Rylance – Wolf Hall (PBS)

· Michael Gambon – The Casual Vacancy (HBO)

· Richard Jenkins – Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

· Aunjanue Ellis – The Book of Negroes (BET)

· Felicity Huffman – American Crime (ABC)

· Frances McDormand – Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

· Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

· Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Honorable Woman (Sundance)

· Queen Latifah – Bessie (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

· Bill Murray – Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

· Cory Michael Smith – Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

· Elvis Nolasco – American Crime (ABC)

· Finn Wittrock – American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

· Jason Isaacs – Stockholm, Pennsylvania (Lifetime)

· Jonathan Pryce – Wolf Hall (PBS)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

· Claire Foy – Wolf Hall (PBS)

· Cynthia Nixon – Stockholm, Pennsylvania (Lifetime)

· Janet McTeer – The Honorable Woman (Sundance)

· Khandi Alexander – Bessie (HBO)

· Mo’Nique – Bessie (HBO)

· Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

· The Americans (FX)

· Empire (Fox)

· Game of Thrones (HBO)

· The Good Wife (CBS)

· Homeland (Showtime)

· Justified (FX)

· Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

· Eva Green - Penny Dreadful (Showtime)

· Julianna Margulies - The Good Wife (CBS)

· Keri Russell - The Americans (FX)

· Taraji P. Henson - Empire (FOX)

· Vera Farmiga - Bates Motel (A&E)

· Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

· Aden Young - Rectify (Sundance)

· Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

· Charlie Hunnam - Sons of Anarchy (FX)

· Freddie Highmore - Bates Motel (A&E)

· Matthew Rhys - The Americans (FX)

· Timothy Olyphant - Justified (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

· Carrie Coon - The Leftovers (HBO)

· Christine Baranski - The Good Wife (CBS)

· Joelle Carter - Justified (FX)

· Katheryn Winnick - Vikings (History)

· Lorraine Toussaint - Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

· Mae Whitman - Parenthood (NBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

· Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline (Netflix)

· Christopher Eccleston - The Leftovers (HBO)

· Craig T. Nelson - Parenthood (NBC)

· Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)

· Mandy Patinkin - Homeland (Showtime)

· Walton Goggins - Justified (FX)

GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

· Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

· Julianne Nicholson - Masters of Sex (Showtime)

· Linda Lavin - The Good Wife (CBS)

· Lois Smith - The Americans (FX)

· Sam Elliott - Justified (FX)

· Walton Goggins - Sons of Anarchy (FX)

BEST REALITY SERIES

· Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

· Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

· Married at First Sight (A&E)

· MythBusters (Discovery Channel)

· Shark Tank (ABC)

· Undercover Boss (CBS)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

· The Amazing Race (CBS)

· America’s Got Talent (NBC)

· Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

· Face Off (Syfy)

· Master Chef Junior (FOX)

· The Voice (NBC)

BEST REALITY SERIES HOST

· Anthony Bourdain – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

· Betty White – Betty White’s Off Their Rockers (Lifetime)

· Cat Deeley - So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

· James Lipton - Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)

· Phil Keoghan - The Amazing Race (CBS)

· Tom Bergeron - Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

· Archer (FX)

· Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

· Gravity Falls (Disney Channel)

· The Simpsons (FOX)

· South Park (Comedy Central)

· Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD)

BEST TALK SHOW

· The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

· The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

· Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

· Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

· The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

· The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)