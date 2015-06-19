Mindy Borman, Executive Producer of 'Dr. Oz,' to Depart

Updated, Friday, June 19, 6:47 pm PT.

As Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz moves into its seventh season, executive producer Mindy Borman is stepping down. Amy Chiaro will become the show’s sole runner.

“For the past seven years, I have put all my creative energies into The Dr. Oz Show. I am so proud of all our accomplishments including our three Emmy Awards, and most importantly, driving the national conversation on health," said Borman in a statement. "Mehmet Oz is a passionate healthcare advocate, and I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such an outstanding figure. Earlier this year, I decided this would be my last season, so I can pursue new opportunities which I will announce soon."

Borman has executive produced the show since it debuted, while Chiaro, who also has been with the show since the beginning, was named executive producer in 2013.

“The Dr Oz Show staff is like family to me and I treasure all that we have accomplished together," said show host Dr. Mehmet Oz in a statement. "I wish Mindy Borman the best as she pursues new creative opportunities and am excited to continue our work with Amy Chiaro at the helm.”

It’s been a rough season for Dr. Oz. The show lost many of its double-runs in renewal deals with stations, and as a result, has seen its ratings drift downward all season long. In the week ending June 7, Dr. Oz averaged a 1.2 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, down 29% compared to last year and a series low.

Meanwhile, in April, ten doctors co-signed a letter to Columbia University demanding that Dr. Mehmet Oz be removed from his post as a faculty member, saying that he showed a “disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine.“

Oz later wrote an op-ed in Time Magazine defending himself, as well as dedicating time on his program to address the topic.

In January 2014, Congress called Oz to the carpet for over-promoting weight-loss supplements on his show, and pressed him to work harder to stop unscrupulous Internet marketers from using his name to promote such products.

Earlier this month, the show hired Dr. Michael Crupain to oversee the show’s medical information, a move that was largely seen as a way for the show to improve its credibility. Chiaro told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported this story, that "working to bridge our relationship with the medical professional community will be a big part of season seven."

Prior to joining Dr. Oz, Chiaro was at NBC News for 13 years, mostly recently at The Today Show.