Millions Tune in to 'Dr. Phil' Exclusive

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil scored huge ratings with

its exclusive interview with Cleveland kidnapping victim, Michelle

Knight, which aired part one on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Across the 56 metered markets, Dr. Phil hit

a 4.0 rating/11 share household ratings average, up 33% from last

week's 3.0/8, up 38% from last year's 2.9/8 and up 100% from the show's

average lead-in of 2.0/6.

On Gannett's NBC affiliate WKYC Cleveland at 5 p.m., Dr. Phil averaged a 15.6/32 on Tuesday, up 262% from last November's 4.3/9.

The

show hit its highest metered-market ratings on Cox's CBS affiliate WHIO

Dayton, Ohio, at 10 a.m., where it averaged a 16.4/46, with nearly half

of people watching television in the market at that time tuning into

the telecast.

Knight was the first of three women to be held and

kidnapped by Ariel Castro. She disappeared on August 22, 2002, when she

was 22 years old, and was released on May 6, 2013, after one of the

women, Amanda Berry, escaped Castro's house with her daughter and

alerted police.

Part two of Knight's interview with Dr. Phil McGraw airs Nov. 6.