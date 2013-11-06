Millions Tune in to 'Dr. Phil' Exclusive
CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil scored huge ratings with
its exclusive interview with Cleveland kidnapping victim, Michelle
Knight, which aired part one on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Across the 56 metered markets, Dr. Phil hit
a 4.0 rating/11 share household ratings average, up 33% from last
week's 3.0/8, up 38% from last year's 2.9/8 and up 100% from the show's
average lead-in of 2.0/6.
On Gannett's NBC affiliate WKYC Cleveland at 5 p.m., Dr. Phil averaged a 15.6/32 on Tuesday, up 262% from last November's 4.3/9.
The
show hit its highest metered-market ratings on Cox's CBS affiliate WHIO
Dayton, Ohio, at 10 a.m., where it averaged a 16.4/46, with nearly half
of people watching television in the market at that time tuning into
the telecast.
Knight was the first of three women to be held and
kidnapped by Ariel Castro. She disappeared on August 22, 2002, when she
was 22 years old, and was released on May 6, 2013, after one of the
women, Amanda Berry, escaped Castro's house with her daughter and
alerted police.
Part two of Knight's interview with Dr. Phil McGraw airs Nov. 6.
