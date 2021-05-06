‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Starts on Bravo May 6

High-end real estate show Million Dollar Listing New York premieres on Bravo May 6. It is season nine. Returning agents include Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman.

Kirsten Jordan joins the cast as the first female broker on Million Dollar Listing.

This season of Million Dollar Listing New York sees the agents figure out the New York City market amidst COVID. “The agents must work together to strategize their listings as city dwellers flee to more scenic locations and listing prices dramatically drop,” said Bravo. “Despite the real estate crisis, the agents list the iconic New York landmark Ansonia building and work with high-end clientele -- Ali Forney Foundation, Kelly Bensimon and a luxury fashion designer.”

This season, Serhant opens his own brokerage, Eklund adjusts to bi-coastal life, Gold renovates a penthouse for his family and Whitman bonds with Serhant while battling his fellow agents.

Newcomer Jordan’s portfolio holds over half a billion dollars in luxury properties.

Bravo shared that Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres season 13 this summer, with Eklund joining the cast.