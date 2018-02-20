Bravo Premieres ‘Sell It Like Serhant’ April 11

Sell It Like Serhant, a docu-series about real estate ace Ryan Serhant, debuts on Bravo Wednesday, April 11.



According to the network, “Ryan answers the call of struggling salespeople across multiple industries who areon the brink of losing their jobs and are desperate for his expertise.With some tough love and humor,Ryan will give underperforming employees a head-to-toe business overhaul and turn them into sales machines.”



Each episode sees Serhant venture into his proteges’ world and help them reach their full potential.



Serhant deals properties in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and New York’s Hamptons. He previously starred on Million Dollar Listing: New York on Bravo.



Sell It Like Serhant is produced by World of Wonder with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and Danielle King the executive producers.