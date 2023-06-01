Milli Vanilli Gets Documentary on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus will premiere a documentary on Milli Vanilli in the fall. Milli Vanilli debuts at the Tribeca Festival in New York Saturday, June 10. Luke Korem directs.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MRC, Milli Vanilli tells the story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who were friends growing up in Germany. With Pilatus coming from a broken home and Morvan having left an abusive household, they shared a similar upbringing, and a goal to become pop stars.

The first Milli Vanilli album went platinum six times in 1989 and won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990. But the positive moments did not last long, and it was revealed that neither singer sang on their biggest hit songs.

“For over 30 years, the story of Milli Vanilli — in particular Rob and Fab — has been reduced to sensational headlines,” Korem said. “With this documentary, we pull back the curtain on pop music. Featuring interviews with the real singers, record executives, the producer mastermind behind the deception and exclusive interviews with Rob and Fab, we unveil the truth of this complex, exciting and dramatic story. I’m thrilled that Paramount Plus shares our vision and will bring this film to audiences around the world.”

Pilatus died of an alcohol and prescription drug overdose in 1998.

“Finally — the true story of Milli Vanilli has been told!” Morvan said. “I’m thankful Luke Korem and his team went to the lengths that they did. The journey I returned to during the filming of this documentary didn’t leave any stone unturned. At last I can close this chapter in peace … Get ready to take a walk in our steel-toe boots.”

Milli Vanilli is produced by Bradley Jackson, MRC, Keep On Running Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios. Hanif Abdurraqib and Kim Marlowe executive produce the film.