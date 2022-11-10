Midterm Election Coverage Draws 25.4 Million Viewers

An estimated 25.4 million people tuned in to watch election night coverage of the midterm election in primetime Tuesday, down from the 36.1 million who tuned in to the 2018 midterms, according to Nielsen.

Coverage aired on 13 networks in primetime, compared to the 12 that carried election news during the last midterm election.

Nielsen said that 43% of those tuning in 2022 watched broadcast coverage, while 57% watched on cable networks.

Fox News Channel had the largest audience, drawing 7.4 million total viewers in primetime. ABC was next with 3.3 million, followed by MSNBC with 3.2 million, NBC with 3.1 million, CNN with 2.6 million and CBS with 2.56 million,

Nielsen viewing numbers include ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, CNN, CNNe, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, Newsmax and NewsNation. ■