Michelle Dunaway To Co-Host 'Morning Mix' On WXMI-TV

Michelle Dunaway, an anchor on the morning news at WXMI-TV, Grand Rapids, will become co-host of the station's Fox 17 Morning Mix lifestyle program, effective August 15.

Dunaway, who joined the E.W. Scripps station in November, will also serve as the station’s community relations manager.

On Morning Mix, Dunaway will co-host with Todd Chance, replacing Leigh Ann Towne, who left in March.

"After searching around for a host, it became apparent the right person for the job was already in the building," said Andrea Shaner, executive producer of Fox 17 Morning Mix. "Michelle will be an incredible asset to the Morning Mix team with her experience hosting a lifestyle show in Northern Michigan."

Morning Mix launched in December 2014 and has become one of West Michigan’s most-watched local lifestyle shows, the station said.

Before joining WXMI, Dunaway, a Chicago native, hosted and produced The Four, the lifestyle show at WWTV and WWUP-TV in Cadillac, Michigan. She started her career at KFXB-TV, Dubuque, Iowa.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge connecting Fox 17 with West Michigan communities, bringing people, organizations, and businesses together to make a difference where we live," said Dunaway. "I can't wait to share the stories of the generous, selfless individuals in our area who are changing lives every day." ■