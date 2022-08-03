E.W. Scripps Gives CEO Adam Symson New Agreement Running Through 2027
By Jon Lafayette published
New contract replaces three-year deal that began Jan. 1, 2020
E.W. Scripps said its board of directors approved a new employment contract for CEO Adam Symson that runs through Dec. 31, 2027.
The new pact replaces a three year deal that began Jan 1 2020.
Symson has been CEO since August 2017. He expanded the broadcaster’s operations by buying Ion Media and establishing a new National Networks division. He also sold the company’s radio and podcasting units.
Symson’s received $7,353 million in total compensation for 2021.
Kim Williams, chair of the E.W. Scripps board said the company’s approach to executive pay places a strong emphasis on variable compensation, in order to align management’s interest with those of its shareholders
“Adam’s vision and leadership have continually delivered shareholder value through forward-looking strategies that have transformed the company’s financial profile and positioned it for further growth and success,” said Williams. “He is widely respected nationally as an accomplished media executive and a proponent of the First Amendment protections of free press and free speech, and he has fostered a mission-based, performance-focused and inclusive workplace culture. We appreciate Adam’s leadership, and we are pleased to be extending his tenure leading the company.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
