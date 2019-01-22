Michael Strahan Looks to Bring 'The Money Drop' to U.S.

Endemol Shine North America and Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment are partnering to develop a U.S. version of global hit The Money Drop, ESNA announced Tuesday at NATPE Miami 2019. Strahan will serve as an executive producer on the series.

The show was originally created by Endemol Shine UK’s Remarkable Television and was titled The Million Pound Drop Live. It’s been locally produced in 54 territories around the world. In the U.K., it currently airs on Channel 4 as a five-night-a-week strip called The £100K Money Drop.

“I was in London the first time I saw Money Drop and I immediately knew we had to help bring it back to the U.S.,” said Strahan in a statement. “On behalf of myself, Constance Schwartz-Morini and the rest of the team at SMAC, we’re excited to take MoneyDrop to market with the amazing team at Endemol Shine and make it SMAC’s third game show next to The $100,000 Pyramid and TheJoker’s Wild.”

ESNA is currently considering distribution options for the series, including national syndication.