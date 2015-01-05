Michael Riley to Lead KCETLink Media Group

Former ABC Family president Michael Riley has found his next gig as CEO of KCETLink Media Group.

Riley succeeds Al Jerome as KCETLink's fourth chief executive in its 50-year history.

“I am honored to join such a terrific and passionate team,” said Riley. “This is an exciting time for KCETLink and I'm eager to drive the organization's mission and continue to provide thought provoking, quality content to our viewers across all media.”

KCETLink Media Group is an independent public broadcasting and digital media network that was formed by the merger of KCET and Link TV in 2012.

Riley served as ABC Family president from 2010-2013.