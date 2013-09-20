ABC Family President Michael Riley Departing

ABC Family president Michael Riley is leaving his post, the network announced Friday, though he will remain during the search for his replacement.

Riley is departing to search for a position with a greater international focus after his partner relocated to London several months ago. He has led ABC Family since 2010 and has been with the Walt Disney Co. for six years, having previously served as general manager of Radio Disney. He worked abroad earlier is his career at Turner Broadcasting System and WPP Group in London.

"Michael has been a great leader over the past six years at Radio Disney and ABC Family, and his contributions will be felt for years to come," said Anne Sweeney, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC TV Group. "While we understand and support his decision to leave, it will be sad to see him go. We wish him the best of luck on his next adventure."

Riley leaves ABC Family as its coming off a strong summer, having launched the top new cable TV series of the summer The Fosters, and with the network ranking first in primetime among women 18-34. He is the second Disney-ABC executive to depart on Friday, following news that ABC reality chief John Saade was exiting that network.