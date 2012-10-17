KCET Merges With Link Media

The southern Californian public TV station KCET and Link

Media, the nonprofit media company that operates Link TV and LinkNews, have

announced that they have agreed to merge their operations into KCETLink.

Top executives at both organizations noted that the move

will help expand their national reach and expand their content production and

digital media efforts.

The merger means that feeds from newly-formed company will

be available in 33 million households via DirecTV and Dish Network and the 5.6

million households served by KCET in Southern California.

Under the merger agreement, the KCETLink will be

headquartered in KCET's production facility in Burbank, Calif., with Al Jerome,

who is currently president and CEO of KCET, serving as CEO. Link TV's CEO and

president, Paul S. Mason, will become chief strategy officer, based in Los

Angeles.

In an interview, Jerome noted that the agreement would give

Link access to their new production studios and would help expand Link's reach.

Beginning Jan.1, LinkTV programming will be available on one

of KCET's three digital multicast channels in the Southern California market

and Link's LinkAsia program will be added to KCET's current international news

broadcast schedule.

"We think that other public stations will be interested in

taking Link as a multicast and this gives them an opportunity to grow their

universe," Jerome noted.

At the same time, Link has extensive digital operations,

including LinkNews at new.linktv.org,

and has a software development group that has been working on a new mobile

application that will launch later this month, noted Mason.

The combination will also help them produce more content for

both for local and national audiences, the two executives note.

"It gives us the synergy of having a national network so

that we can talk to producers about both a local and a national piece and can

greenlight both," Jerome said. "We can be a one-stop shop for the creative

community in Southern California."

Such efforts are particularly important for KCET, which

dropped its PBS affiliation on Jan. 1, 2011, after a dispute over funding and

programming. It has since worked to expand its already extensive local

programming as part of a plan to establish itself as an independent public

service.