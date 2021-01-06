Michael Chiklis Drama ‘Coyote’ on CBS All Access Jan. 7

Drama Coyote, with Michael Chiklis playing a border patrol agent, starts on CBS All Access Jan. 7. Chiklis plays Ben Clemens, who is forced to work for the people he spent his career trying to keep out of the United States. “Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties,” in CBS All Access’ words.

There are six episodes, all of which drop on premiere day.

Juan Pablo Raba, Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer and Octavio Pisano are also in the cast.

David Graziano is showrunner and created the series alongside Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert. They executive produce alongside Michelle MacLaren, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Rebecca Hobbs and Michael Chiklis.

Graziano has worked on American Gods and Southland. “We set out to tell this story from a place of authenticity, capturing the charm and complexity of a Mexican border town and its people,” he said, noting the majority Latinx cast and crew.

Chiklis played Detective Vic Mackey on The Shield.

Coyote is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Dark Horse Entertainment.