What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 4-Jan. 10)

The first week of 2021 will feature the debut of CBS All Access crime drama Coyote and the return of fantasy drama American Gods.

Coyote, which was initially scheduled to debut on Paramount Network, debuts on CBS All Access Jan. 7 and stars Michael Chiklis as a border patrol agent who finds himself working for the people he spent his career keeping out of America, said the streaming service.

Debuting Jan. 10 on Starz is the third season of American Gods, which stars Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane and chronicles a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology, said the network.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 5 -- History of Swear Words (documentary) -- Netflix

Jan. 7 -- Go-Big Show (reality) -- TBS

Jan. 8 -- Herself (drama) -- Prime Video

Jan. 8 -- Dickinson (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus

Jan. 9 -- A Discovery of Witches (returning series) -- Shudder/Sundance Now

Jan. 10 -- Tiger (documentary) -- HBO