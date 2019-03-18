‘American Gods’ Renewed on Starz

Starz has ordered a third season of American Gods, which is produced by Fremantle. Charles “Chic” Eglee has been named showrunner and executive producer.

Season two of American Gods, adapted from a Neil Gaiman novel, started March 10. It stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon and Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday and is about a war brewing between Old Gods and New Gods. In Starz’s words, “the traditional gods of mythological roots from around the world steadily losing believers to an upstart pantheon of gods reflecting society’s modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs.”

“Audiences continue to worship at the altar of American Gods and we are excited to be able to announce to all the true believers that there is more of this fantastical series to come,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “With Chic at the helm, the invaluable insight and contributions of Neil Gaiman and the undeniable talent of this dedicated cast and crew, we know that the show will continue to deliver on the vision and promise laid out in the novel.”

Eglee previously worked in The Walking Dead, Dexter and The Shield. He is executive producing alongside Gaiman, Craig Cegielski, Scott Hornbacher, McShane, Stefanie Berk, Christopher J. Byrne and Padraic McKinley.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” said Gaiman. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory. Thank you to Fremantle, Starz and Amazon for having faith in the series, to Bryan [Fuller], Michael [Green] and Jesse [Alexander] for bringing it this far, to all the cast and crew, and most of all to the viewers. It’s their love of the characters that took us to this point, and will take us on to the next chapter.”

Fuller, Green and Alexander have all been showrunners.

Crispin Glover, Emily Browning and Pablo Schreiber are also in the cast.