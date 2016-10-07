Miami Tunes In to Local TV for Storm Reports

Miami TV stations' wall-to-wall hurricane coverage Thursday drove big audiences despite national and cable networks being all over the story.

The Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market’s CBS and NBC O&Os, along with the ABC and Fox affiliates, drew an average total of 478,000 viewers from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., during which they all were nonstop Hurricane Matthew, according to overnight ratings.

That’s up 157% from the average 186,000 viewers who tuned in during that time weekdays from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

The Big Four stations drew an average total of 596,000 viewers from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. That’s up 273% from the previous average of 160,000.

Local broadcasters throughout Florida have been putting great effort into prepping for, and executing, their hurricane coverage. Stations throughout the region have spent days beefing up crews, multiplatform coverage plans and safety measures while awaiting Matthew's arrival. Comcast and the FCC have also taken steps to keep TV on-air during the storm.