MGM Plus, Prime Video Order Batch of Series Featuring Marvel Characters

MGM Plus and Prime Video have ordered what they call a “suite” of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters. The first series to be produced under the multi-series agreement is Silk: Spider Society, from Sony Pictures Television. The series will debut domestically on MGM Plus’s linear channel and globally on Prime Video.

Epix, the commercial-free subscription service acquired by Amazon when it bought MGM, is becoming MGM Plus.

Angela Kang, showrunner on The Walking Dead, will be showrunner on Silk. She developed the series with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will be executive producers.

“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM Plus and Prime Video customers.”

Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.

“We can’t wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We know this exciting series with new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences watching first on linear MGM Plus and then around the world on Prime Video.”

The Walking Dead lasted for 11 seasons. Kang took over as showrunner in season nine.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen, " said Kang, who is Korean-American. ■