MGM Plus Orders New ‘Robin Hood’ Series From Lionsgate Television

MGM Plus said it ordered a new drama series that reimagines the classic Robin Hood tale.

The show is being produced by Lionsgate Television and created by showrunner Scott Glenn and producer-director Jonathan English.

Production on a 10-episode first season is set to begin in February at PFI Studios in Serbia. The series is expected to premiere later in 2025.

In addition to premiering on MGM Plus in the U.S., Robin Hood will be available to MGM Plus viewers in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

“We call MGM Plus television for movie lovers and English and Glenn’s Robin Hood is the epitome of our brand promise,” MGM Plus head Michael Wright said. “This is a new imagining of the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. It’s an exciting, smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story.”

The new series is expected to have a modern feel and romantic energy between Robin and Marian. The show will also aim to be historically authentic.

“Robin Hood is a global brand and a story we’ve both been obsessed with since our youth,“ Glenn and English said. “We are truly honored to have partnered with MGM Plus, Lionsgate and Todd to bring this classic story back to life.”

Glenn and English also serve as writers and executive producers, alongside Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant will oversee the series for Hidden Pictures.