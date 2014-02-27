MGM Extends Contracts of Senior TV Executives

MGM has extended the contracts of its senior executive team for its television department.

The studio renewed the contracts of four executives through 2016: Roma Khanna, president, television group and digital; Chris Ottinger, president, international television distribution and acquisitions; Steve Stark, president, television production and development; and John Bryan, president, domestic television distribution.

Khanna will continue to report directly to MGM CEO Gary Barber, while Ottinger, Stark and Bryan will report to Khanna. All will remain in their current roles with the studio.

"MGM television, under Roma's direction, is stronger than ever, and is an important producer and distributor of content for television and digital platforms worldwide," said Barber. "This stellar senior executive team has contributed enormously to building the MGM Television group and spearheading its transformation into a formidable player in the industry."