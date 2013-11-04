MGM to Distribute 'Let's Ask America' in National Syndication

E. W. Scripps has selected MGM Domestic Television Distribution to take Telepictures' game show, Let’s Ask America, into national syndication.

The show has aired on 13 Scripps-owned television stations since fall 2012 in mostly access time-slots.

Let’s Ask America is produced by Telepictures, Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, and paraMedia Inc. It’s hosted by Kevin Pereira, who interacts with the show’s audience via Skype and other means, and executive produced by Michael Canter and Jeff Krask.



“Let’s Ask America offers audiences around the country the opportunity to participate in a game show for cash prizes right from their own living rooms,” said John Bryan, MGM's president of domestic television distribution, in a statement. “We are thrilled to further our relationship with Scripps and to distribute this already successful program across all stations in markets nationwide.”

MGM already partners with Scripps, as well as with Cox Media and Raycom Media, to syndicate on daily viral video show, RightThisMinute. RightThisMinute airs in 130 markets, covering 86 percent of the country. Scripps solely owns another show, The List, an entertainment news program that allows viewers to get caught up on the top stories of the day.



“This deal extends the Scripps commitment to original program development,” said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps television division, also in a statement. “We have created strong partnerships that have led to high-quality television, and we’re not finished yet.”



The Scripps Television Station Group consists of 13 network-affiliated television stations located in Bakersfield, Calif.; Baltimore, Md.; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Denver; Detroit; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; Phoenix; San Diego; Tampa; Tulsa, Okla.; and West Palm Beach, Fla.