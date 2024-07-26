MeTV Toons Celebrates Bugs Bunny’s Birthday With Special

MeTV Toons airs Hare’s to Bugs! A Bugs Bunny Celebration Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. ET/PT, marking what is considered the 84th birthday of Bugs Bunny. The one-hour special “takes fans and viewers on a heartwarming journey through the legacy of the world’s most famous cartoon superstar,“ MeTV Toons said. “Witness Bugs Bunny’s extraordinary transformation from animated character to global and pop culture icon.”

Bugs Bunny premiered in the short “A Wild Hare” on July 27, 1940.

Produced in association with Warner Bros. Discovery, the special features interviews with voice actors Bob Bergen, Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Candi Milo and Billy West, among others.

MeTV Toons, which launched in June, will air an array of Looney Tunes episodes featuring Bugs July 27, after the special at 10 a.m., through 6 a.m. July 28. First up is the episode featuring the shorts “A Wild Hare,” “Hare-Brained Hypnotist,” “Slick Hare,” “What’s Opera Doc,” “The Unruly Hare” and “Wacky Wabbit.”

MeTV Toons, part of Weigel Broadcasting, features animated characters such as Bugs, Daffy Duck, Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, George Jetson, Top Cat, Yogi Bear and Popeye.