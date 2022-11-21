MeTV Offers Specials Celebrating Animation, and Christmas
Bugs takes over ‘Saturday Morning Cartoons’ and ‘Toon In With Me’ Tries Prime
MeTV offers a pair of holiday specials celebrating animation, including a Bugs Bunny takeover of Saturday Morning Cartoons on November 26 and Toon In With Me’s primetime take on A Christmas Carol December 5.
The Saturday Morning Cartoons special features the three original shorts that comprised the 1979 TV special, Bugs Bunny’s Looney Christmas Tales, as well as three additional fan-favorites. Among the shorts are Bugs Bunny’s Christmas Carol, The Fright Before Christmas, both from 1979, and Abominable Snow Rabbit from 1961.
The MeTV weekday morning show Toon In With Me is behind Tiny Toony’s Christmas Carol on December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Bill teaches Toony the true meaning of Christmas with his own unique spin on the Dickens classic, while also showcasing a collection of holiday-themed cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny, Popeye and Porky the Pig. Shorts include Popeye special Mister and Mistletoe from 1955, The Pup’s Christmas from 1936 and Peachy Cobbler from 1950.
Toon In With Me is on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET/PT. Bill Leff hosts, with an assist from talking fish Toony the Tuna (a puppet played by Kevin Fleming). ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.