MeTV Offers Specials Celebrating Animation, and Christmas

MeTV offers a pair of holiday specials celebrating animation, including a Bugs Bunny takeover of Saturday Morning Cartoons on November 26 and Toon In With Me’s primetime take on A Christmas Carol December 5.

The Saturday Morning Cartoons special features the three original shorts that comprised the 1979 TV special, Bugs Bunny’s Looney Christmas Tales, as well as three additional fan-favorites. Among the shorts are Bugs Bunny’s Christmas Carol, The Fright Before Christmas, both from 1979, and Abominable Snow Rabbit from 1961.

The MeTV weekday morning show Toon In With Me is behind Tiny Toony’s Christmas Carol on December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Bill teaches Toony the true meaning of Christmas with his own unique spin on the Dickens classic, while also showcasing a collection of holiday-themed cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny, Popeye and Porky the Pig. Shorts include Popeye special Mister and Mistletoe from 1955, The Pup’s Christmas from 1936 and Peachy Cobbler from 1950.

Toon In With Me is on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET/PT. Bill Leff hosts, with an assist from talking fish Toony the Tuna (a puppet played by Kevin Fleming). ■