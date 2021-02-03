MeTV Salutes Dustin Diamond of ‘Saved by the Bell’

MeTV will salute Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on Saved by the Bell, with select episodes of the late ‘80s series showcasing Screech airing Feb. 7 from 7 to 10 a.m. ET/PT. Diamond died from lung cancer Feb. 1. He was 44.

Saved by the Bell aired from 1989 to 1993, and a reboot premiered on Peacock in November. Diamond does not appear in the reboot.

Besides playing nerdy Screech, Diamond was on season five of Celebrity Fit Club and season 12 of Celebrity Big Brother, as well as The Weakest Link and Celebrity Boxing 2.

Vintage hits network MeTV will air the Saved by the Bell episodes “Screech’s Woman”, “The Gift”, “Beauty and the Screech”, “Screech’s Birthday”, “House Party” and “Check Your Mate”, the latter featuring Screen in the all-city chess finals.

The original Saved by the Bell is on MeTV Sundays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET/PT.

MeTV recently turned 10.