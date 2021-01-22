Peacock Orders More ‘Saved By the Bell’

Peacock has ordered a second season of comedy Saved By the Bell. The show, a reboot of a teen series that premiered in 1989, debuted on Peacock Nov. 25. Season two will have 10 episodes.

"I'm thrilled that Saved By the Bell has been renewed,” said Tracey Wigfield, executive producer. “I've been blown away by all the love for the show and can't wait to go back and make more episodes. Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the three-boot."

The cast includes Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, John Michael Higgins, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen have recurring roles.

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

Executive producing alongside Wigfield are Franco Bario and Peter Engel. Saved By the Bell is produced by Universal Television.