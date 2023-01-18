MeTV Hosts Valentine's-Themed 'Love Me' Event

MeTV is hosting a love-themed event Valentine’s Day weekend called “Love Me.” Love-laden episodes of M*A*S*H, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, The Brady Bunch, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Love Boat, Gilligan’s Island, Mama’s Family, Leave It to Beaver and The Andy Griffith Show are among those set to air Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Episodes include The Brady Bunch’s “Going, Going… Steady”, where Marcia has a crush, and takes up insect collecting in an effort to get to know the boy her heart desires; Gilligan’s Island’s “Lovey’s Secret Admirer”, where Mrs. Howell starts receiving mysterious love notes; The Love Boat’s “Computer Man”, where passenger Lily is haunted by an amnesia victim, and computer-dating service manager Nick woos Julie and offers his matchmaking services for Valentine's Day; and M*A*S*H*’s “Henry in Love”, where Henry returns from a week in Tokyo and announces that he is in love with a young lady named Nancy Sue Parker. She arrives for the weekend, makes a pass at Hawkeye, and Henry realizes it's his wife back home that he loves.

MeTV is part of Weigel Broadcasting. ■