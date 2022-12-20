MeTV Celebrates New Year With Vintage Pilot Marathon

MeTV rings in the new year with The First!, a marathon of pilot episodes from shows that include M*A*S*H, The Honeymooners and The Brady Bunch. The event happens Sunday, January 1 at 12 p.m. ET.

The First! begins with the Honeymooners pilot, “TV or Not TV”, at 12 p.m. ET. Pilots from The Andy Griffith Show (“The New Housekeeper”), Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. (“Gomer Overcomes the Obstacle Course”), My Three Sons (“Chip Off the Old Block”), The Dick Van Dyke Show (“The Sick Boy and the Sitter”), Leave it to Beaver (“Beaver Gets Spelled”), Gilligan’s Island (“Two on a Raft”), The Brady Bunch (“The Honeymoon”), Mama’s Family (“Vint and the Kids Move In”) and M*A*S*H (“Pilot”) follow.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, vintage-TV network MeTV is available on broadcast TV across 98% of the nation. ■