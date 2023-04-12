MeTV Adds More ‘M*A*S*H’ In May

MeTV celebrates M*A*S*H when “M*A*S*H Maydays”, featuring two episodes on weekdays starting at 6 p.m. ET/PT, debuts May 1 and runs throughout the month. Each week, the themed Maydays block will showcase episodes featuring a different character. Hawkeye, played by Alan Alda, gets the spotlight May 1-5.

“M*A*S*H Maydays” leads into the weeknight MeTV M*A*S*H block from 7-8 p.m. MeTV has aired M*A*S*H since the network launched in 2005. The military comedy aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983. Larry Gelbart developed the TV series, set during the Korean War.

Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan, played by Loretta Swit, gets her turn May 8-12. Radar, portrayed by Gary Burghoff, is on May 15-19. Colonel Potter, played by Harry Morgan, is featured May 22-26. B.J. Hunnicutt, portrayed by Mike Farrell, gets his turn May 29-June 2.

In recent years, when May rolled around, MeTV did “The Month of Mayberry,” featuring The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle and other series with a connection to Mayberry.

Last year, MeTV celebrated the 50th anniversary of M*A*S*H with a marathon of cast member Jamie Farr’s favorite episodes, along with commentary from Farr. He played Corporal Klinger on the show.