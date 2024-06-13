Merritt Patterson, Christopher Russell to Star in Great American Family’s ‘A Vintage Christmas’
Film will be part of network’s Great American Christmas 2024
Great American Family said that Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell will star in an original Christmas movie A Vintage Christmas.
The film will be part of the network’s annual Great American Christmas holiday season programming event.
Patterson has previously starred in the holiday films Jingle Bell Princess and ‘Twas the Text Before Christmas. Russell’s credits include Peppermint and Postcards and A Dash of Christmas.
In A Vintage Christmas, sparks fly when a dedicated historian and a business developer battle over plans to tear down an abandoned post office and replace it with an office complex as a Christmas deadline approaches.
“This Christmas season, Great American Family is once again assembling the most high-profile talent that is sure to delight viewers.” said Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media. “Familiar faces like Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell, are a big reason Great American Christmas has become so popular, so fast.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.