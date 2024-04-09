Great American Family Sets New Christmas Movie With Rhiannon Fish

Great American Family said actress Rhiannon Fish will return to the channel in a new Christmas movie with the working title of A Prince In Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal.

A sequel to last year’s A Prince In Paradise, the film co-stars Mitchell Bourke.

In the movie, Fish’s character Olivia and Prince Alexander (played by Bourke) travel to his family’s palace to spend Christmas with their two families. Clashing cultures lead to comedic mishaps.

The movie will air as part of Great American Christmas 2024.

Vanessa Shapiro, Mike Gray, and Jip Panosot are executive producers of A Prince In Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal. Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe produce. Directed by Adrian Powers, A Prince in Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal is written by Caera Bradshaw and Adrian Powers.