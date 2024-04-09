Great American Family Sets New Christmas Movie With Rhiannon Fish
‘A Prince in Paradise 2: Royal Proposal (WT)’ co-stars Mitchell Bourke
Great American Family said actress Rhiannon Fish will return to the channel in a new Christmas movie with the working title of A Prince In Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal.
A sequel to last year’s A Prince In Paradise, the film co-stars Mitchell Bourke.
In the movie, Fish’s character Olivia and Prince Alexander (played by Bourke) travel to his family’s palace to spend Christmas with their two families. Clashing cultures lead to comedic mishaps.
The movie will air as part of Great American Christmas 2024.
Vanessa Shapiro, Mike Gray, and Jip Panosot are executive producers of A Prince In Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal. Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe produce. Directed by Adrian Powers, A Prince in Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal is written by Caera Bradshaw and Adrian Powers.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.