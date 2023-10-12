Christmas Is Coming Early at Great American Family

'A Royal Christmas,' one of 20 holiday movies coming to Great American Family

Great American Family will unwrap its 24-7 Great American Christmas programming a week early this year, with holiday programming starting Friday and its first new original movie running October 14.

The cable network will run 20 world premiere holiday movies from October 14 through December 23, with reruns of Christmas programming filling its schedule during the season.

The first movie is Destined 2: Christmas Once More, starring Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott.

Great American Family describes its film programming as “the strongest family-friendly, faith-based seasonal offerings on linear television.”

The holidays continue past Christmas for Great American Family, which will air the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.